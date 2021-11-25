JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $41,360,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,550. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

