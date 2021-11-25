JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 2,008,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

