Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Down 1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 32,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 36,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

