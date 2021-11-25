Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

Shares of J traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 931,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

