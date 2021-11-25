Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 170

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

