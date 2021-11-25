Jacobs & Co. CA Has $225,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

General Electric stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.