J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.96 billion-$8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

