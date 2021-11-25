Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $240,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $615.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

