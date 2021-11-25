iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 7th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

