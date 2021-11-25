iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

