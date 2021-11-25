iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 184,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,037. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.