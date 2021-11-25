iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 13.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.62. 1,631,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

