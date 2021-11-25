iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,238,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

