iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 230.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

