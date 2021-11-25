iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 348,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 196.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.03 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

