iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 235,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 262,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

