iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,818 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. 8,116,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.