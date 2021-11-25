iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

