iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Berkshire Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 841,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,850. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

