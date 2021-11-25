iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 34.3% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

