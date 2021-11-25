IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.84. IronNet shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,414 shares.

Specifically, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

Get IronNet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.