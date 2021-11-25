Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.