Investors Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

