Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

