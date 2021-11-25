Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 650 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.07% of ODP worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,651.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,039. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

