Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

