Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.03 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

