Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

