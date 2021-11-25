Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 4.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

