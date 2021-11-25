Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NorthWestern (NWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/18/2021 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/16/2021 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

10/26/2021 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

9/29/2021 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Shares of NWE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 1,335,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,779. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

