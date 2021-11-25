Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $972.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

