Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Shares of IVR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $972.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
