Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,259,538 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,259,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

