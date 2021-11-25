Invesco Ltd. Sells 30,416 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.29% of AMERISAFE worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

