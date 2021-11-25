Invesco Ltd. Purchases 44,065 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

AVNT opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

