Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 197.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

