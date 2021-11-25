Invesco Ltd. Buys 298,680 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 665.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 736,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

