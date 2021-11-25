Invesco Ltd. Buys 185,384 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 185,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.64 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

