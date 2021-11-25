Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 3,988.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of American Well worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.86 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

