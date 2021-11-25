Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.