Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,516,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

