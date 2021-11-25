Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

