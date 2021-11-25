Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.13

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.13 and traded as low as $19.72. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITPOF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

