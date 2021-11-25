International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 0.1%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 23,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 58,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.