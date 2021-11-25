International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.99

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.99 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.81). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 61,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £299.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

