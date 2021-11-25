InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. InterDigital posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,025%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

