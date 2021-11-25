InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
