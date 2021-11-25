InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

