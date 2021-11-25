Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space. Nevertheless, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth.”

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,048,226 shares in the company, valued at $383,215,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock worth $78,341,788. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.