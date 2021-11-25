Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 25,997,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

