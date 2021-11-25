Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

