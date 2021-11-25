Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Sells $4,717,747.23 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

